Money laundering case: Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's judicial custody extended by 14 days, bail hearing due tomorrow

Delhi Health and Home Minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company

A Delhi court on Monday has extended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain's judicial custody by another 14 days. He was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

Jain's bail hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (14 June). Meanwhile, the central agency (ED) had filed its reply to the bail application and has sought a day’s time to argue the matter citing voluminous records in the case.

Delhi Health and Home Minister Jain was arrested by ED in connection with an alleged hawala transaction related to a Kolkata-based company.

The ED filed a money laundering case against the AAP leader based on an FIR filed by the CBI in August 2017 against him and others on charges of alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

Don't Miss: Explained: The case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and the war of words between AAP and BJP

The custody of the leader of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP was extended last week by a special court till 13 June. Special judge Geetanjali Goel extended Jain’s custody after he was produced by the agency at the end of his nine-day remand on Thursday.

Earlier in June, Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Central government and said: "Arrest us all".

Also Read: Reliable sources say Manish Sisodia will be arrested next in another fake case: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal also alleged that his sources have informed him that Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, was likely to be arrested next.

"I would request the PM to put us all together in jail rather than picking us one by one, and use all central agencies to probe us. Ask all your agencies to take out investigations against all of us at once. Get done with it once and for all," the Delhi CM had said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.