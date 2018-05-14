Moneeza Hashmi, Faiz Ahmed Faiz's daughter, did not have permission to attend media summit in Delhi, officials claim

New Delhi: Moneeza Hashmi, the daughter of famous Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, was not allowed to attend a media summit in New Delhi as her visa, issued in February, was not meant for the event last week, official sources claimed on Monday.

Seventy-two-year-old Hashmi had said in Lahore on Sunday that Indian authorities denied her entry into the 15th Asia Media Summit in New Delhi even though she was invited to the meet as a speaker.

"She was issued a multiple entry visa earlier this year for participation at an event in February. It was not for last week's event. That is why she could not attend it," said a source.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry was among the hosts of the summit which took place between 10 and 12 May.

Hashmi left India for Lahore on Sunday after she was barred from attending the summit, where representatives from nearly 40 countries delved on issues related to the media sector.