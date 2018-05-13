You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Faiz Ahmed Faiz's daughter Moneeza Hashmi disallowed from participating in Delhi event after being invited

India FP Staff May 13, 2018 18:29:06 IST

Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, was barred from participating in a media summit in New Delhi she'd been invited to and offered no explanation, according to several media reports.

The Hindu reported that Hashmi, an eminent media personality, was withdrawn as a speaker at the last minute for the 15th Asia Media Summit which was held from 10 to 12 May in New Delhi.

Hashmi's son Ali took to Twitter to express his anger, tagging the Prime Minister's Office and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj:

However, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Prasar Bharti, who hosted the event said that they are not aware of any such incident, according to a report in News 18. According to the report, Faiz Foundation Trust sources said that when Hashmi reached her hotel, she was told that there was no booking in her name.

File image of Muneeza Hashmi. Screengrab from Youtube

File image of Moneeza Hashmi. Image courtesy: Screengrab from Youtube

Hashmi was later informed by Asia Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development (AIBD) director Chang Jin that she wouldn’t be allowed to speak.  Jin reportedly told her, “We were just informed that you cannot attend the conference” and apologised, according to the News18 report.

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), which was also hosting the summit in Delhi, denied any knowledge of this last-minute change, according to the The Hindu report.

More than 200 foreign delegates attended the summit hosted by India for the first time, with 54 speakers but there was no representative from Pakistan, according to the report.

According to a report in Pakistan Today, Hashmi told her Indian friends she was not going to speak of this and would prefer to return to Pakistan without making an issue of it, but the story found its way into the media.

 


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 18:29 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores