Momo with Mamata Banerjee: Bengal CM dons the chef's hat at local stall in Darjeeling

The West Bengal chief minister was on a five-day trip to North Bengal starting 27 March

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tried her hands at making momos at a local stall on the last day of her scheduled visit to North Bengal on Thursday. The TMC supremo went for a morning walk in Darjeeling where she was seen trying to make momos with the locals sellers.

Dressed in her trademark white saree and a pair of white slippers, Banerjee interacted with women members of the local self-help groups. Women at the local store explained to her the art of momo-making and asked her to try. Visibly excited, Banerjee began flattening the dough, put filling into it, and shape the momos with her hands. Soon a large group of local people circled her and started encouraging her to prepare a perfect bite-size momo.

Watch the chief minister in action here:

The chief minister, during her stay, suggested to the residents of North Bengal that self-help groups are not only for women but also men can come forward to form such local groups to avail of benefits from the state government. The Bengal Chief Minister seemed hopeful that it would increase the employment for the people in North Bengal.

Banerjee is expected to fly back to the state capital on Thursday. She visited several places including Singhmari, Chowrasta and Darjeeling Mall. She had a discussion with local businessmen and listened to their idea to boost tourism in the hills.

Banerjee stayed in a government bungalow at Richmond Hill where she held a meeting with Gorkha Janmurti Morcha, Bhartiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha, Trinamool Congress, Jan Andalon Party and the newly-formed Hamro Party on Monday. She also promised that elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration will be held after being due for more than five years.

Residents in the hills welcomed their chief minister with open arms. anerjee also spent some quality time distributing chocolates to the kids and offering prayers at the Mahakal Temple. Earlier, a photograph of her also went viral on social media where she was seen holding an infant.

