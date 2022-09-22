Mohan Bhagwat is 'rashtra-pita'. Our DNA is same, only method of worshipping different: All India Imam Org's Umer Ilyasi
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Thursday held closed door meeting that lasted for more than an hour
New Delhi: All India Imam Organisation chief Umer Ahmed Ilyasi on Thursday called RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat a Rashtra Pita or father of the nation and a Rashtra Rishi, i.e, sage of the nation. The two met earlier in the day.
After the meeting Ilyasi also said, “Our DNA is same, only our method of worshipping god is different.”
Following the meeting, Ilyasi not only termed Bhagwat as the father of the nation but said that they all believe that nation comes first.
Interacting with IANS after the meeting, Ilyasi said Bhagwat visiting them is a privilege.
Notably, the RSS Chief met Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi at his office in a mosque at Kasturba Gandhi Marg in Delhi.
During media interactions, Umar Ilyasi’s brother Suhaib Ilyasi revealed their father had an old relationship with the Sangh and that Mohan Bhagwat had even come to the mosque on the death anniversary of Jameel Ilyasi.
The RSS called it another meeting that was part of Bhagwat’s outreach to the Muslim community to strengthen communal ties.
The closed door meeting lasted for more than an hour giving rise to conjecture on what Bhagwat could have discussed with the spiritual leader.
Don’t Miss: ‘Part of continuous Samvad process’: Sunil Ambekar on Bhagwat’s meeting with chief imam
The meeting comes close at the heels of nearly 100 activists belonging to the Popular Front of India, getting arrested or detained by multi-agencies led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in around 10 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.
Over some time now, the RSS chief has been meeting intellectuals and academics from the Muslim community in what the RSS has portrayed as meetings held to strengthen communal harmony in the country.
Among well-known personalities from the community Bhagwat recently met, are Delhi’s former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University Lieutenant General Zameer Uddin Shah, former lawmaker Shahid Siddiqui and businessman Saeed Shervani.
With inputs from agencies
