Mohammad Shahabuddin's nephew shot dead in Bihar's Siwan, less than a week after ex-RJD MP was charged in case of journalist's death

India FP Staff Feb 02, 2019 09:33:46 IST

Siwan: Yusuf, the nephew of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, was shot dead in Siwan on Friday night. Shahabuddin was elected four times as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Siwan. He was imprisoned for 11 years for his involvement in the murder of Rajiv Roshan.

The death of Yusuf comes less than a week after a Bihar court framed charges against Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case. Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead in May 2017. He was gunned down by motorbike-borne criminals near the busy Station Road at Siwan in north Bihar.

Ranjan's widow Asha Ranjan had sought direction for the registration of an FIR against leader Shahabuddin and Tej Pratap Yadav for "conspiracy and harbouring and sheltering the proclaimed offenders" in the murder case.

Further details are awaited.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2019 09:33:46 IST

