Rajdev Ranjan murder case: Charges framed against RJD leader Shahabuddin, seven others in connection with killing of journalist

Muzzafarpur: A Bihar court on Tuesday framed charges against former MP Shahabuddin and seven others in connection with journalist Rajdev Ranjan's murder case. The case will be next heard on 12 February.

Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead in May 2017. He was gunned down by motorbike-borne criminals near the busy Station Road at Siwan in north Bihar.

Ranjan's widow Asha Ranjan had sought direction for the registration of FIR against RJD leader Shahabuddin and Tej Pratap Yadav for "conspiracy and harbouring and sheltering the proclaimed offenders" in the murder case.

In 2017, the CBI took custody of Mohammad Shahabuddin, whose name had cropped up as an accused in the investigation. However, in March 2018 the Supreme Court had closed proceedings against Tej Pratap in connection with this case.

