Mohali: 10 injured after 80-ft high joyride crashes onto ground

New Delhi: Around 10 people, including kids and women, were left with neck and head injuries after an 80 feet high joyride crashed onto the ground at a fair in Mohali’s Phase-8 on Sunday evening.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital by the police while the management of the fair fled the spot following the incident.

According to police, the joyride was owned by Jaipur-based Mukesh Sharma. The management has been called to record their statements and action will be taken after that, they added.

According to eyewitnesses, the spinning wheel on the joyride, at around 80 feet, malfunctioned and crashed straight onto the ground with full force. As many as 15 people were on the ride at the time of the collapse.

No ambulances were available on the spot, so the nearby PCR had to push the injured to the hospital, they added.

Police said five people have been admitted to a hospital in Phase-9. The injured have mostly suffered head, neck or abdominal injuries, they added.

“The injured have been rushed to the civil hospital. We are investigating the matter and action will be taken soon,” Mohali DC Amit Talvar said.

