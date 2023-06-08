Modi@9: 'India embracing a future where healthcare is no longer privilege,' says Union Home Min Amit Shah

The Modi government has overhauled the country’s health infrastructure from primary to tertiary level in the last nine years while ensuring free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for the poor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

The home minister also said that the Modi government has made healthcare facilities accessible to all by harnessing the transformative power of technology. “Whether it is Covid Vaccination, telemedicine, hospital registration, or accessing health records, healthcare now is at the fingertips of citizens,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has led to significant strides in the healthcare sector. “Together, we will ensure that no Indian is left behind in our journey towards wellness,” he said.

The Modi government’s major initiative for healthcare is an implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme under which those eligible will have a defined benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year, officials said.

This cover takes care of almost all secondary care and most of the tertiary care procedures.

To ensure that nobody is left out, especially women, children and the elderly, there is no cap on family size and age in the scheme.

The benefit cover also includes pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses and all pre-existing conditions are covered from day one of the policy, the officials said.

A defined transport allowance per hospitalisation is also paid to the beneficiary under the scheme.

