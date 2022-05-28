Modi@8: Hardworking since childhood, good at studies, says PM's brother Prahlad Modi
Prahlad Modi tells News18 that his illustrious elder brother should remain in government for another 15 years as India needs him
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government marks eight years at the helm of the country, News18 caught up with his younger brother, away from the hubbub, in Gujarat. Prahlad Modi is vice president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers Federation, and he used to run a ration store till recently. He shared with News18 his memories of the Prime Minister’s younger days and his assessment of the government’s performance.
Here are the edited excerpts:
How are you feeling as the Narendra Modi government marks eight years?
We as a family feel very happy. He left everything in the 1970s and went away. Now he is the son of the nation. He is a guardian to every Indian. He is from a poor family, and now see what he is doing. He is making India proud. This is the first time that the Prime Minister of our country has been appreciated by US President Biden in such a manner. Modiji has not just made us proud but has made India proud.
What is the most important thing the Modi government has done?
He has stood with every Indian. ‘Sabka Vikas’ is what he wanted and relentlessly he has been working for that. Everyone today is a proud Indian because of him.
Any anecdotes that you remember about him?
He was hardworking since early childhood. He was good at his studies. He never disturbed anyone. He was very focused and different. We always looked up to him. Whatever he used to do was followed by us.
What score will you give his government?
I will give more than 10 out of 10 as his government has performed in an outstanding way. He has handled corona in the best way possible. He has taken India’s image internationally to a new height. Now India is one of the most important players in the international fraternity.
What do you want to tell him as his government completes eight years?
I wish him all the best. We wish he remains healthy and fit. He is the son of India and also the guardian of India. People want more of him, he should remain in government for another 15 years. India is his family and India requires him.
