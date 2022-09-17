Modi@72: India poised to assume its rightful place in world, says Dalai Lama

'India’s strong democratic foundation is an example of peace and stability. Having one of the youngest populations is an asset that will enable further development and the fulfilment of positive aspirations,' Dalai Lama said

Dharamsala: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, Dalai Lama has written to him to offer his good wishes and prayed for his good health.

“It’s wonderful that India has successfully met the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic. Although we have not seen the complete end to it, India today is better placed to address similar challenges in the future… As the longest-staying guest in India I have observed its development first hand. Now the country is also a rising economic power and a leader in science and technology,” he wrote.

“India’s strong democratic foundation is an example of peace and stability. Having one of the youngest populations is an asset that will enable further development and the fulfilment of positive aspirations. I am delighted to say India is poised to assume its rightful place in the world,” he added.

He went on to say that he has “great admiration for the way Mahatma Gandhi made the age-old practice of ‘ahimsa’ appreciated across the world.”

He wrote, “May I reiterate that on my part, in addition to seeking to promote this principle wherever possible, I am deeply committed to creating greater awareness of the power of ‘karuna’ to help us all lead a happy and meaningful life. These values are treasures from the Indian tradition.”

“Once again, I would like to take this opportunity to express deep gratitude to the government and people of India for the warm and generous hospitality we Tibetans have enjoyed since we were forced into exile in 1959,” he added.

