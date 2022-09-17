Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National Park today on his 72nd birthday

New Delhi: Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav shared an adorable video of Cheetahs as the species finally landed in India on Saturday, nearly seven decades after it went extinct in the country.

“Today is Day!”, the union minister tweeted along with the video.

A special cargo Boeing 747 chartered flight carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National Park today on his 72nd birthday.

The eight cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) were brought from Namibia to the Kuno National Park as part of PM Modi’s efforts to revitalise and diversify the country’s wildlife and habitat.

SP Yadav, Project Cheetah chief, said that PM Modi will release two cheetahs from enclosure number one and after that about 70 meters away, at the second enclosure, the PM will release another cheetah.

The remaining cheetahs will be released in their respective quarantine areas made for them.

Under the ambitious Project Cheetah of the Indian government, the reintroduction of wild species particularly cheetah is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines.

India has a long history of wildlife conservation. One of the most successful wildlife conservation ventures ‘Project Tiger’, which was initiated way back in 1972, has not only contributed to the conservation of tigers but also to the entire ecosystem.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.