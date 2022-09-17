Modi@72: How Modi govt has given India’s wildlife a new lease of life

In the last four years, forest and tree cover has increased by 16,000 square kilometres. India is one of the few countries in the world where forest cover is increasing

New Delhi: Protected Area coverage, which was 4.90 per cent of the country’s geographical area in 2014, has now increased to 5.03 per cent. This includes an increase in Protected Areas in the country from 740 with an area of 1,61,081.62 square kilometres in 2014 to 981 with an area of 1,71,921 square kilometres today.

The number of community reserves has also increased. Their numbers have increased from 43 in 2014 to more than 100 in 2019.

India has 52 Tiger Reserves covering approximately 75,000 square kilometres in 18 states, accounting for approximately 75 per cent of the world’s wild tiger population. India achieved its goal of doubling tiger numbers in 2018, four years ahead of the target year of 2022. India’s tiger population has grown from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,967 in 2018.

Tiger conservation funding has increased from Rs 185 crore in 2014 to Rs 300 crore in 2022.

The Asiatic Lion population has steadily increased to 674 individuals, representing a 28.87 per cent increase (one of the highest growth rates so far) from 523 lions in 2015.

India now (2020) has 12,852 leopards as compared to the previous estimate of 7910 conducted 2014. The population has increased by more than 60 per cent.

