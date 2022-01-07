Modi security breach: New video shows men marching towards PM’s car, chanting ‘BJP zindabad’ slogans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab when his cavalcade was forced to wait for 20 minutes on a flyover due to protesting farmers

Two days after a major security breach stranded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 20 minutes on a Punjab highway, a video has emerged which shows a group of BJP workers standing just a few metres from the prime minister’s car.

The video shows the group, which is carrying a BJP flag and shouting “BJP Zindabad,” standing close to the prime minister’s car, a black Toyota Fortuner, on the other side of the highway. The car then accelerates away, with the elite Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel forming a shield in front of it.

Prime Minister Modi was in Punjab on Wednesday to dedicate projects worth Rs 42,000 crore to the people. He landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was scheduled to fly to Ferozepur for a rally. However, bad weather forced a change in plans and PM Modi decided to cover the 100 km distance by road — a two-hour drive.

Just 10 km ahead of the venue, his cavalcade was met by protesting farmers, keeping the convoy along with the prime minister waiting on the bridge for 20 minutes. They finally had to turn back with the PM reportedly telling airport officials to “thank their chief minister” that he made it alive to the airport.

The BJP workers on their way to the same rally were also stranded because traffic was stopped. When they realised the PM’s convoy was also on the flyover, they attempted to approach his car.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to forthwith secure the records, pertaining to security arrangements made for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent Punjab visit, from the state government, its police and central agencies.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the counsel representing the Punjab and the central governments to ask the committees set up by them separately to probe the lapses during the visit of the prime minister to hold their hands till Monday when it will hear the plea next.

The top court was hearing the plea of an organisation Lawyer’s Voice’ seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi’s security in Punjab and ensuring there is no such event in the future.

