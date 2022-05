Modi in Gujarat: Tried to build the India, Bapu and Sardar Patel dreamed of, says PM

PM Modi also said the government is running a campaign to make the facilities 100 per cent accessible to the citizens

Highlighting the welfare works done by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre in the past eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said in the last eight years no such thing was done even by mistake so that any citizen of the country has to bow his head.

PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot.

#WATCH | A large number of women greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Atkot, Rajkot in Gujarat today. PM inaugurated the newly-built KDP Multispeciality Hospital here and addressed a public function. pic.twitter.com/mEItfmXfar — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

Addressing the event, Prime Minister said, "The BJP-led NDA government at the Center is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country."

"These are your sanskaras, sanskaras of this holy land of revered Bapu and Sardar Patel that in 8 years no such a thing was done even by mistake so that any citizen of the country has to bow his head. No stone was left unturned in the service of the motherland," he said.

Addressing a programme at Atkot. Watch. https://t.co/NiPfsl6Tq5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2022

PM Modi said the government is running a campaign to make the facilities 100 per cent accessible to the citizens. He emphasised that there is no scope for corruption and discrimination ends when the goal is to provide facilities to every citizen.

"In 8 years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, tribals and women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions," said the Prime Minister.

"When people's efforts connect with government efforts, our strength to serve increases This modern hospital (KDP Multispeciality Hospital) in Rajkot is a major example for this," he said.

Live: Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi dedicates to people Shri K.D.Parvadiya multi-specialty hospital at Atkot in Rajkot dist. #DoubleEngineInGujarat https://t.co/gSWG8sHKlO — BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) May 28, 2022

PM Modi also inspected the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital. Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital is managed by Shree Patel Seva Samaj.

Gujarat | Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and inspects the newly built Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/xFbILC9nvD — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

It will make available high-end medical equipment and provide world-class healthcare facilities to the people of the region.

When people's efforts connects with Govt's efforts, our strength to serve increases. This modern hospital (KDP Multispeciality Hospital) in Rajkot is a major example for this: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public function at Atkot, Rajkot in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/SX0tKRfBXe — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2022

After his visit to the multispeciality hospital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, at around 4 PM, where he will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.

PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote, "I look forward to being among stalwarts of the cooperative sector at the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar at 4 PM. Gujarat’s cooperative sector has played a big role in the state’s progress."

I look forward to being among stalwarts of the cooperative sector at the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar at 4 PM. Gujarat’s cooperative sector has played a big role in the state’s progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 28, 2022

The ultramodern Nano Fertilizer Plant has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.

