Modi in Europe: PM shares highlights from day-1 Denmark stay, to meet Macron today before wrapping up 3-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for France, which will be the last destination of his three-nation Europe visit. The Prime Minister started his three-day tour from Germany and after a day's stay he reached Denmark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared highlights from his first day stay in Denmark. In his tweet, PM Modi wrote: "Productive talks with PM Frederiksen, a business summit to discuss economic linkages, a vibrant community programme to further people-to-people linkages and a meeting with Denmark’s Royal Family…here are yesterday’s highlights."

Productive talks with PM Frederiksen, a business summit to discuss economic linkages, a vibrant community programme to further people-to-people linkages and a meeting with Denmark’s Royal Family…here are yesterday’s highlights. @Statsmin pic.twitter.com/PFHOn3Hvd7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2022

On Tuesday, 3 May, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Copenhagen, where his visit started with a "special gesture" from Danish Prime Minister Metter Frederiksen, who received him at the airport.

At the airport, there were cultural performances to welcome PM Modi. He also interacted with the performers and saw their performance from close.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by the Frederiksen at Marienborg - the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark - for talks. The two leaders held extensive discussions on the full range of bilateral cooperation as well as matters of regional and global interests.

PM Modi and Frederiksen held talks in a one-on-one format, followed by delegation-level talks, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Danish counterpart then took part in the India-Denmark Business Forum with top business leaders from both countries.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the citizens and invited them to come to India and jointly find the answers to problems related to climate change and environmental degradation.

Late on Tuesday, PM Modi also had an audience with Margrethe II, the Queen of the Kingdom of Denmark, who extended a warm reception to him.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the second India-Nordic summit in Denmark after which he will depart for France but will have a brief stopover in Paris where he will be meeting the newly re-elected President Emmanuel Macron on the final day of his 3-day Europe visit.

With inputs from agencies

