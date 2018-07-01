Football world cup 2018

Mob in Assam ties, tortures differently-abled woman on suspicion of being child-lifter; victim taken to hospital

India Press Trust of India Jul 01, 2018 18:49:13 IST

Guwahati: A differently-abled woman was tied to a pole and tortured by a village mob, suspecting her to be a child-lifter, at Sonitpur in Assam, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The incident took place on Friday night, when the woman was seen roaming around in a village under Thelamara police station in Sonitpur district, Sonitpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Prithipal Singh told PTI.

"Some people questioned her. But, she could not reply properly due to her condition. This led to suspicion among people that she was a 'sopadharaa' (child-lifter), and they tied her to a pole to torture her," Singh said.

However, locals and personnel from the Village Defence Party (VDP) tried to stop the mob and alerted the police immediately, he said. "Our team reached instantly and saved the woman. She received only minor injuries and was treated at a hospital," Singh said.

He said that some persons also recorded the incident and shared it on social media. "We have registered a case and identified three persons for making the video. Also, a few other people have been identified. We will take action and all of them will be arrested," the SP said.

He said police will reward all those who tried to save the woman and informed the local police station immediately, as "such courageous actions should be encouraged to prevent recurrence of such incidents."

In a similar incident on 8 June, two friends, who had gone to a picnic spot in Karbi Anglong, were stopped on their way and were lynched by a group of villagers on the suspicion of being child-lifters.


Updated Date: Jul 01, 2018 18:49 PM

