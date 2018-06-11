You are here:
Two youths lynched in Assam: Police arrests 13 for posting hate messages, false information on social media

India IANS Jun 11, 2018 14:53:30 IST

Guwahati: The police in Assam has arrested 13 people for posting hate messages on social media which caused the lynching of two youths in Karbi Anglong district, by villagers who mistook them to be child abductors, an official said on Monday.

Ten people were arrested on Sunday evening and three others on Monday morning.

Protests seeking justice for Nilotpal and Abhijeet Das. Twitter/@News18Northeast

The 13 people arrested from different parts of the state posted either hate messages or fake information regarding the killings that took place in Dokmoka area on 8 June, the officer said.

So far, 16 people have been arrested in connection with the brutal murders of Nilotpal Das and Abhijeet Nath near the Kangthilangso waterfall.

The police say more people have been identified and could be arrested.


Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 14:53 PM

