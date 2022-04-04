MNS plays Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at its Mumbai office; leader detained

MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali, who was accused of setting up the loudspeaker alleged that Mumbai Police imposed Rs 5,050 fine on him and gave a notice stating that if he does it again, strict action will be taken

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Sunday morning played 'Hanuman Chalisa' at high decibels from loudspeakers that are installed at its office in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.

The development comes a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.

Raj Thackeray yesterday said, "I am warning now...Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."

MNS leader Mahendra Bhanushali, who was accused of setting up the loudspeaker, was taken into police custody after playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' without permission from the authorities concerned.

Speaking to reporters while being taken to custody, Bhanushali said, "Yesterday, Raj Thackeray Sahab ordered 'Hanuman Chalisa' to be played on the road, I obliged... Police came and told us not to do it as it could lead to enmity, but was there any enmity over Mosque loudspeakers for so many years?"

Bhanushali said he will meet Raj Thackeray on Monday to brief him about the incident.

"Should enmity arise due to Hindu prayers? If anyone has problems with it, they should shut their ears and sit inside their houses. They will be given answers if they oppose such things...I am meeting Raj Sahab tomorrow to brief him about what happened," said Bhanushali.

Bhanushali alleged that Mumbai Police imposed Rs 5,050 fine on him and gave a notice stating that if he does it again, strict action will be taken.

"My loudspeakers, which were taken by the police, will be given later. If the Maha Vikas Aghadi government doesn't take action, Hanuman Chalisa will be played on big loudspeakers in front of Mosques," he added.

This development holds significance as Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections are slated to be held this year.

