MMRDA Recruitment 2020: Apply for 110 non-executive posts at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in; last date 27 July

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited online applications for the recruitment in various non-executive posts of technician, train operator, junior engineering, traffic controller and helper.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited online applications for the recruitment in various non-executive posts of technician, train operator, junior engineering, traffic controller and helper.

Eligible and willing candidates can apply online for the post by 27 July on the website mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, there are a total of 110 vacancies. Candidates will have to appear for the written examination, following which those shortlisted will have to go through document verification and personal interview.

Of the total posts, 53 vacancies are for Technician-I, 8 for Technician (civil)-I, 2 for Technician (Civil)-II. There are 39 posts for Technician (S&T)-I and 2 for Technician (S&T)-II. There is one vacancy each for Technician (E&M)–I, Technician (E&M)–II, Train Operator (shunting), Junior Engineer (store), Traffic Controller, and Helper.

Applicants belonging to general category will have to pay application fee of Rs 300, while the fee that reserved candidates will have to pay is Rs 150.

The maximum age limit for Technician I is 40 years as on 1 June 2020. Those applying for the posts of Technician II, Train Operator (shunting), Junior Engineer (store), Traffic Controller, Helper should not be above 38 years of age.

To check educational qualification, salary and other details of MMRDA Mumbai Recruitment 2020, one can click here: https://www.digialm.com/per/g01/pub/852/EForms/image/ImageDocUpload/648/1118453801408899076592.pdf