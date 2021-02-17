MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani MeToo case LIVE updates: Court says judgment needs correction, verdict likely by 2.30 pm today

MJ Akbar vs Priya Ramani MeToo case LIVE updates: The court assembled at 2 pm today but the judges asked Ramani and Akbar to wait outside while they made corrections to the judgement. Verdict will take half an hour, the court has said

After a trial of almost two years, a Delhi court is expected to pronounce its verdict today at 2 pm in former Union Minister MJ Akbar's defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against the former journalist.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on 1 February reserved the judgment for 10 February after Akbar and Ramani completed their arguments. However, on 10 February, the court deferred the judgment for 17 February, saying the verdict was not complete since both the parties filed their written submission late.

Akbar had filed the criminal defamation complaint against Ramani in 15 October, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct over two decades ago. He resigned as Union minister on 17 October, 2018. He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

Journalist Priya Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against MJ Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018. Ramani had alleged that in December 1993,Akbar sexually harassed her when she was called to The Oberoi, Mumbai for a job interview.

According to Bar&Bench, MJ Akbar not only denied the meeting at Oberoi hotel but also claimed that the Ramani's were malicious and fabricated. Akbar had earlier told the court that Ramani had defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as 'media's biggest predator' that harmed his reputation. Ramani has said that her allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar were "her truth" and were made in public good.

The court has assembled and MJ Akbar and Priya Ramani have entered the courtroom for the pronouncement of the verdict, reports Bar&Bench .

After a trial of almost two years, a Delhi court is expected to pronounce its verdict today (Wednesday) at 2 pm in former Union Minister MJ Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against the former journalist.

Order will be pronounced by Judge Ravindra Kumar Pandey in the physical presence of parties, as per reports.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar had on 1 February reserved the judgment for 10 February after Akbar and Ramani completed their arguments. However, on 10 February, the court deferred the judgment for 17 February, saying the verdict was not complete since both the parties filed their written submission late.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018. Over 20 women came up with accounts of the alleged sexual harassment by Akbar while they were working as journalists under him.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago. He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

Akbar had earlier told the court that Ramani had defamed him by calling him with adjectives such as 'media's biggest predator' that harmed his reputation.

He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him and termed the allegations false, fabricated and deeply distressing and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.

Advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Ramani, had said that Akbar should not get any relief as he chose to target Ramani to target other women.

With inputs from PTI