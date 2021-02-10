MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Case Updates: Delhi court pushes date of verdict; judgment on 17 February

14:37 (ist)

Harm done by the person who ignites the flame first, Akbar tells the court

Akbar told the Delhi court on 18 January that harm to his reputation was done by journalist Priya Ramani as she instigated and ignited the flame first when she accused him of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place decades ago.

Akbar was replying to Ramani's argument that she was not alone but many women journalists have accused him of sexual miscount but he filed a defamation complaint only against her.

"It doesn't matter what people say post facto. Harm is done by the man who instigates and ignites the flame first," Akbar's counsel told the court.