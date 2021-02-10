MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Case Updates: Delhi court pushes date of verdict; judgment on 17 February

Delhi court pushes date of pronouncement of verdict
Citing delays in submitting written submissions, the Delhi court has adjourned today's proceedings. The judgment will now be pronounced on 17 February..
MJ Akbar-Priya Ramani Case LIVE Updates: Citing delays in submitting written submissions, the Delhi court has adjourned today's proceedings. The judgment will now be pronounced on 17 February.
Citing delays in submitting written submissions, the Delhi court has adjourned today's proceedings. The judgment will now be pronounced on 17 February..
Reports say that MJ Akbar and Priya Ramani have both reached the court along with their legal teams. Akbar was represented by senior advocate Geeta Luthra while Ramani was represented by Advocate Rebecca John.
Akbar told the Delhi court on 18 January that harm to his reputation was done by journalist Priya Ramani as she instigated and ignited the flame first when she accused him of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place decades ago.
Akbar was replying to Ramani's argument that she was not alone but many women journalists have accused him of sexual miscount but he filed a defamation complaint only against her.
"It doesn't matter what people say post facto. Harm is done by the man who instigates and ignites the flame first," Akbar's counsel told the court.
During the course of the hearing, Ramani had told the Delhi court that she was not alone in accusing Akbar of sexual misdemeanour but he had singled her out in the defamation complaint, according to Live Law.
Over 20 women accused Akbar of sexually harassment during the time they had worked with him as journalists. He has, however, termed the allegations “false, fabricated and deeply distressing” while stressing that he was taking appropriate legal action against them. He had to step down as the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs in the wake of these allegations.
A Delhi court will today pass its verdict in the criminal defamation case brought against journalist Priya Ramani by editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar. Akbar had filed the case against Ramani in October 2018 citing an article she had written and a subsequent tweet in which she had alleged that the former editor of Asian Age newspaper had sexually harassed her during a job interview in 1994.
Akbar told the Delhi court on 18 January that harm to his reputation was done by journalist Priya Ramani as she instigated and ignited the flame first when she accused him of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place decades ago.
Akbar was replying to Ramani's argument that she was not alone but many women journalists have accused him of sexual miscount but he filed a defamation complaint only against her.
"It doesn't matter what people say post facto. Harm is done by the man who instigates and ignites the flame first," Akbar's counsel told the court.
During the course of the hearing, Ramani had told the Delhi court that she was not alone in accusing Akbar of sexual misdemeanour but he had singled her out in the defamation complaint, according to Live Law.
Over 20 women accused Akbar of sexually harassment during the time they had worked with him as journalists. He has, however, termed the allegations “false, fabricated and deeply distressing” while stressing that he was taking appropriate legal action against them. He had to step down as the Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs in the wake of these allegations.
A Delhi court will today pass its verdict in the criminal defamation case brought against journalist Priya Ramani by editor-turned-politician MJ Akbar. Akbar had filed the case against Ramani in October 2018 citing an article she had written and a subsequent tweet in which she had alleged that the former editor of Asian Age newspaper had sexually harassed her during a job interview in 1994.
Ramani had made allegation of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.
Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018 for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.
He resigned as Union minister on 17 October, 2018.
He has denied all the allegations of sexual harassment by all the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.
With inputs from PTI
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
Former Ducati India MD Ravi Avalur will lead the newly-established vertical for Harley-Davidson in India; 11 existing H-D dealers on-boarded by Hero MotoCorp.
Earlier as well, the Kurukshetra University had postponed graduation and post-graduation examinations till February due to COVID-19 pandemic
The efforts are focussed at the moment on rescuing 30-35 people trapped in a 250-metre long tunnel at Tapovan, the Uttarakhand DGP said