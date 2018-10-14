MJ Akbar to 'issue statement on sexual misconduct allegations later'; no consensus among BJP leaders yet on his resignation

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs MJ Akbar, who arrived in India on early Sunday morning refrained from speaking on sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him, while saying he will issue a statement on the matter later on.

On being asked about the allegations, Akbar said, "There will be a statement later on." He was on an official visit to a few countries in Africa.

Akbar came under the scanner after several of his former colleagues accused him of sexual misconduct when he held senior editorial positions at a number of media organisations. This came in the wake of the #MeToo movement gaining ground in India. Soon after these allegations, many in the Opposition demanded junior minister's resignation.

According to a source, senior ministers, in off-the-record conversations, had earlier indicated that Akbar will have to step down once he returns to India as his position in the government is untenable.

However, a consensus has reportedly not been achieved among Bharatiya Janata Party members on whether a minister of state can be ousted merely on the basis of allegations.