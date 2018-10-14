MJ Akbar returns to India LATEST updates: Ruth David, a journalist at Bloomberg London, published an article via Medium accusing MJ Akbar of sexually harassing her during her time at Asian Age newspaper.
MJ Akbar has reportedly sent his resignation to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) via an email but the Centre is yet to accept it.
Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted about MJ Akbar's resignation, saying that he should face criminal charges and legal prosecution as well.
Minister of state MJ Akbar tendered his resignation via email, and the principal secretary has been marked in the email as well.
Journalist Ghazala Wahab, one of the 14 women who accused MJ Akbar of sexual misconduct, said that if the MEA has no qualms letting a sexual predator represent India abroad, then perhaps the world must refuse to receive him, in solidarity with the #MeToo movement not just here but worldwide.
Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy has sought a probe into the charges against MJ Akbar.
India Today quoted him as saying, "I asked for an investigation based on what the media told me about the incident."
"Naturally, this issue will be raised in Parliament," he added.
MJ Akbar, after a barrage of questions from media persons at New Delhi's international airport, arrived at his residence in the national capital.
The junior minister of foreign affairs, who returned from Equatorial Guinea where he was on an Africa tour, told media that he will release a statement on the matter "later on."
Amid an increasing clamour for minister of state MJ Akbar's resignation, the BJP is likely to take a clear stand on the allegations of sexual harassment against him once he explains his position upon his scheduled return to India on Sunday.
The junior foreign minister, who has been on an official trip abroad, has so far not responded to the charges.
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has maintained a studied silence on the matter so far, party sources have said the charges against him are serious, and his continuance as a minister is no longer guaranteed. A final call will be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they said.
There is also a view within the party that there is no legal case against him, and allegations pertain to a time long before he became a minister.
Multiple women in the last few days have offered their accounts of alleged sexual harassment by Akbar as the #MeToo movement swept social media, bringing to fore sordid tales of sexual harassment by influential men in different walks of lives.
While the BJP has kept mum, some woman ministers have lent their support to the #MeToo movement without taking a stand on the charges against Akbar. Party leaders have said it is for Akbar to respond to the charges first.
Updated Date: Oct 14, 2018 13:45 PM
Highlights
RECAP: Smriti Irani says women speaking out against Akbar should not be shamed
Union minister Smriti Irani spoke to media about the allegations against MJ Akbar, saying that "anybody who is speaking out should in no way be victimised, shamed or mocked. That is my only appeal to anyone who is witnessing this surge of emotions, of anger."
Bloomberg journalist levies fresh allegation against MJ Akbar
Ruth David, a journalist working at Bloomberg's London office, accused MJ Akbar of sexually harassing her during her time as a news trainee at Asian Age newspaper.
In an article originally published on Medium, she said: "Like any good journalist, Akbar asked so many questions, wanting to know every small detail to be used in a slow-burn game of sexual conquest. He started asking me to proofread the new book he was writing, in his office, sitting on his dark leather chair while he stood close behind and offered massages ostensibly because I looked stressed. And when I refused, he would try and kiss me as I squirmed away."
"Even as a naïve teenager I could tell he had tried this on other young women, and one of my greatest regrets is not doing more to stop it happening to others when I finally left," she said.
RECAP: #MeToo allegations against public figures take over social media
A wide range of accusations — from inappropriate behaviour to rape — have been levelled against public personalities from the fields of (mainly) the media and entertainment.
Some of the women who have made these allegations chose to reveal their identities; others have shared their accounts anonymously, by reaching out to journalists Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil), Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu), writer-comic Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) and singer Chinmayi Sripaada (@chinmayi), among several others curating these stories on Twitter.
Read the complete list of the allegations reported on social media so far here.
MJ Akbar may meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shortly
The junior MEA minister who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 14 women returned to India on Sunday morning and has reportedly tendered his resignation to PMO via an email.
MJ Akbar tenders resignation, say reports
The minister of state tendered his resignation via email, and the principal secretary has been marked in the email.
Subramanian Swamy demands probe based on media reports
Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took cognizance of the allegations against Akbar and has sought a probe into the charges.
India Today quoted him as saying, "I asked for an investigation based on what the media told me about the incident."
"Naturally, this issue will be raised in Parliament," he added.
RECAP: Ex-bureau chief of Asian Age Seema Mustafa had condemned MJ Akbar
Journalist and author Ghazala Wahab's article in The Wire recounted the horrors from 1994 when she joined The Asian Age (when Akbar was the editor).
In her article, Wahab wrote that during her initial years at the newspaper, she "accepted everything as part of the office culture — Akbar's flirtation with young sub-editors, his blatant favouritism and his bawdy jokes". "His eyes fell on me. And my nightmare began" in her third year at The Asian Age.
Seema Mustafa, the then bureau chief for Asian Age, released a statement in Wahab's support.
Read the full statement here.
RECAP: Nirmala Sitharaman declined to comment on charges
Speaking to CNN News18 on the #MeToo movement, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday had said she "supports the courage with which the women are speaking out".
When asked for her views on the allegations against Akbar, Sitharaman declined to comment.
Akbar arrives at his Delhi residence
MJ Akbar, after facing a barrage of questions from media persons at New Delhi's international airport, arrived at his residence in the national capital.
'There will be a statement later on': MJ Akbar
The junior minister of foreign affairs, who returned from Equatorial Guinea where he was on an Africa tour, told media that he will release a statement on the matter "later on."
MJ Akbar returns to India from Africa tour
RECAP: Amit Shah says BJP will verify allegations
BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday responded to the allegations of sexual assault against junior foreign minister MJ Akbar, saying that it remains to be seen if the allegations are true or false.
"We will have to verify whether these allegations are true or false. We have to check the veracity of the post and the person who posted it... (Is baare me zaroor sochenge) We will definitely look into the issue," Shah was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
14 women have spoken out against MJ Akbar
The women who have accused Akbar of sexual misconduct are:
Priya Ramani
Prerna Singh Bindra
Ghazala Wahab
Shatupa Paul
Shuma Raha
Saba Naqvi
Kadambari M Wade
Harinder Baweja
Anju Bharti
Suparna Sharma
Shuma Raha
Malini Bhupta
Kanika Gahlaut
Majlie de Puy Kamp
RECAP: Akbar's silence on allegations implies guilt: Congress
As the #MeToo movement gathered pace, Congress demanded that Akbar should come clean on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, and said his silence would mean that the charges are true.
"The minister who is facing allegations (of sexual harassment) should come forward and speak out whether the allegations against him are wrong or right, so that you all (journalists) and society (can) draw a conclusion," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in Bhopal.
"If he does not reply or does not want to reply, it will be clear that the ordeals (narrated by the women who have levelled the allegations) are true," he added.
"Such a person should resign," the Congress spokesperson said.
Junior minister of external affairs MJ Akbar accused of sexual assault
Women have recounted their ordeals with journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar right from the 1980s till as recently as in 2010-2011. Ranging from sexual harassment, sexism and abuse of power in his capacity as an editor of various newsrooms, they recalled Akbar's despicable behaviour.
13:45 (IST)
RECAP: Smriti Irani says women speaking out against Akbar should not be shamed
Union minister Smriti Irani spoke to media about the allegations against MJ Akbar, saying that "anybody who is speaking out should in no way be victimised, shamed or mocked. That is my only appeal to anyone who is witnessing this surge of emotions, of anger."
13:27 (IST)
MJ Akbar returns from Africa tour
Junior foreign minister MJ Akbar, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple female journalists, on Sunday returned from Equatorial Guinea as part of a tour across Africa.
Akbar was mobbed by media persons, asking him to comment on the allegations. However, the journalist-turned-politician only said, "There will be a statement later."
13:04 (IST)
Bloomberg journalist levies fresh allegation against MJ Akbar
Ruth David, a journalist working at Bloomberg's London office, accused MJ Akbar of sexually harassing her during her time as a news trainee at Asian Age newspaper.
In an article originally published on Medium, she said: "Like any good journalist, Akbar asked so many questions, wanting to know every small detail to be used in a slow-burn game of sexual conquest. He started asking me to proofread the new book he was writing, in his office, sitting on his dark leather chair while he stood close behind and offered massages ostensibly because I looked stressed. And when I refused, he would try and kiss me as I squirmed away."
"Even as a naïve teenager I could tell he had tried this on other young women, and one of my greatest regrets is not doing more to stop it happening to others when I finally left," she said.
12:48 (IST)
RECAP: #MeToo allegations against public figures take over social media
A wide range of accusations — from inappropriate behaviour to rape — have been levelled against public personalities from the fields of (mainly) the media and entertainment.
Some of the women who have made these allegations chose to reveal their identities; others have shared their accounts anonymously, by reaching out to journalists Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil), Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu), writer-comic Mahima Kukreja (@AGirlOfHerWords) and singer Chinmayi Sripaada (@chinmayi), among several others curating these stories on Twitter.
Read the complete list of the allegations reported on social media so far here.
12:37 (IST)
RECAP: 'If Brett Kavanaugh could be asked for explanation, why not MJ Akbar?'
Congress leader and former Union minister Jaipal Reddy, at a press conference, said: "MJ Akbar has his own stature of being a veteran journalist in addition to being junior minister with the External Affairs Ministry. Sushma Swaraj could not comment on her own subordinate. Akbar should either come out with a satisfactory explanation or he must resign from his post in the government. We demand an enquiry into these allegations."
"If Justice Brett Kavanaugh can be asked for an explanation then why not MJ Akbar who allegedly did whatever he did much later in his life than Kavanaugh," Reddy added.
12:15 (IST)
MJ Akbar may meet External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj shortly
The junior MEA minister who has been accused of sexual misconduct by at least 14 women returned to India on Sunday morning and has reportedly tendered his resignation to PMO via an email.
11:55 (IST)
Resignation not yet accepted by PMO
Sources told CNN News18 that MJ Akbar's resignation, which was sent via email, was sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). However, the news channel said that the resignation letter has not been accepted yet.
11:44 (IST)
Criminal charges should be levied against Akbar: Barkha Dutt
Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted about MJ Akbar's resignation, saying that he should face criminal charges and legal prosecution as well.
11:23 (IST)
Narendra Modi to meet top govt officials regarding matter: Reports
As per a report from Times Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet top government officials today to discuss the matter.
CNN News18 added that Akbar has sought a meeting with Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.
11:14 (IST)
MJ Akbar tenders resignation, say reports
The minister of state tendered his resignation via email, and the principal secretary has been marked in the email.
11:07 (IST)
RECAP: 'What he did was disgusting,' said Majlie de Puy Kamp
The Huffington Post on Friday had released the statement of US-based journalist Majlie de Puy Kamp, who was sexually assaulted by MJ Akbar in 2007 when she was an 18-year-old intern at Asian Age.
One of her tasks at the paper was to show Akbar options for the lead photograph for the next morning's front page. One day, upon thanking him for letting her work at the newspaper, de Puy Kamp said, "He got up and walked around his desk to where I was sitting, so I also got up and I extended my hand."
"He grabbed me right under my shoulders, on my arms, and pulled me in and kissed me on my mouth and forced his tongue into my mouth, and I just stood there," she said.
"What he did was disgusting, he violated my boundaries, betrayed my trust and that of my parents," du Puy Kamp told HuffPost India in an email, adding that she met Akbar through her parents who had worked as foreign correspondents in Delhi in the 1980s.
"He was my parent's friend, he was supposed to pull through for me if I ever got in trouble while living in a foreign country."
10:50 (IST)
Ghazala Wahab hits out at MEA
10:45 (IST)
Subramanian Swamy demands probe based on media reports
Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy took cognizance of the allegations against Akbar and has sought a probe into the charges.
India Today quoted him as saying, "I asked for an investigation based on what the media told me about the incident."
"Naturally, this issue will be raised in Parliament," he added.
10:28 (IST)
RECAP: 'I sensed a danger,' says journalist Saba Naqvi
In an article for dailyO, writer and journalist Saba Naqvi, too, recounted her experience with Akbar at her first job with the Ananda Bazar Patrika in the 1980s in Kolkata.
"The man never laid a hand on me — but I have no doubt that this was harassment by the boss... It's worth writing about this now as I have, over the years, heard of similar stories in newsrooms of regional and vernacular papers and TV channels, where women continue to put up with predatory behavior," Naqvi wrote.
"In my list of editors, he is the worst I ever encountered... I sensed a danger and was someone who got away."
10:18 (IST)
RECAP: SP had said allegations against Akbar akin to India's Harvey Weinstein moment
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari was quoted as saying by The Hindu, "The allegations against Akbar is India's Harvey Weinstein moment. The Modi government talks of beti bachao, beti padhao (save the girl child, educate her), but the people of India have built a movement which seeks justice for women. Akbar should resign."
09:59 (IST)
RECAP: Ex-bureau chief of Asian Age Seema Mustafa had condemned MJ Akbar
Journalist and author Ghazala Wahab's article in The Wire recounted the horrors from 1994 when she joined The Asian Age (when Akbar was the editor).
In her article, Wahab wrote that during her initial years at the newspaper, she "accepted everything as part of the office culture — Akbar's flirtation with young sub-editors, his blatant favouritism and his bawdy jokes". "His eyes fell on me. And my nightmare began" in her third year at The Asian Age.
Seema Mustafa, the then bureau chief for Asian Age, released a statement in Wahab's support.
Read the full statement here.
09:44 (IST)
People should know their limits: BJP MP Kirron Kher
09:38 (IST)
RECAP: Priya Ramani first to accuse Akbar
It was Ramani's tweet on Monday that triggered the initial outpouring of messages claiming sexual harassment charges against Akbar. One of them tweeted: “So many of us have an MJ story.” Little did we know the extent of what she meant by “many”.
09:30 (IST)
Women journalists to boycott Akbar's events
09:25 (IST)
Ministers' Council: Best if Akbar himself resigns
09:17 (IST)
RECAP: Nirmala Sitharaman declined to comment on charges
Speaking to CNN News18 on the #MeToo movement, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday had said she "supports the courage with which the women are speaking out".
When asked for her views on the allegations against Akbar, Sitharaman declined to comment.
09:14 (IST)
Akbar arrives at his Delhi residence
MJ Akbar, after facing a barrage of questions from media persons at New Delhi's international airport, arrived at his residence in the national capital.
08:53 (IST)
'There will be a statement later on': MJ Akbar
The junior minister of foreign affairs, who returned from Equatorial Guinea where he was on an Africa tour, told media that he will release a statement on the matter "later on."
08:50 (IST)
MJ Akbar returns to India from Africa tour
08:31 (IST)
RECAP: Amit Shah says BJP will verify allegations
BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday responded to the allegations of sexual assault against junior foreign minister MJ Akbar, saying that it remains to be seen if the allegations are true or false.
"We will have to verify whether these allegations are true or false. We have to check the veracity of the post and the person who posted it... (Is baare me zaroor sochenge) We will definitely look into the issue," Shah was quoted as saying by The Times of India.
08:23 (IST)
14 women have spoken out against MJ Akbar
The women who have accused Akbar of sexual misconduct are:
Priya Ramani
Prerna Singh Bindra
Ghazala Wahab
Shatupa Paul
Shuma Raha
Saba Naqvi
Kadambari M Wade
Harinder Baweja
Anju Bharti
Suparna Sharma
Shuma Raha
Malini Bhupta
Kanika Gahlaut
Majlie de Puy Kamp
08:14 (IST)
RECAP: Akbar's silence on allegations implies guilt: Congress
As the #MeToo movement gathered pace, Congress demanded that Akbar should come clean on the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him, and said his silence would mean that the charges are true.
"The minister who is facing allegations (of sexual harassment) should come forward and speak out whether the allegations against him are wrong or right, so that you all (journalists) and society (can) draw a conclusion," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters in Bhopal.
"If he does not reply or does not want to reply, it will be clear that the ordeals (narrated by the women who have levelled the allegations) are true," he added.
"Such a person should resign," the Congress spokesperson said.
08:09 (IST)
Junior minister of external affairs MJ Akbar accused of sexual assault
Women have recounted their ordeals with journalist-turned-politician MJ Akbar right from the 1980s till as recently as in 2010-2011. Ranging from sexual harassment, sexism and abuse of power in his capacity as an editor of various newsrooms, they recalled Akbar's despicable behaviour.