MJ Akbar resigns Live Updates: Congress spokesperson said that MJ Akbar should have resigned earlier. Several women have welcomed the resignation of MJ Akbar. Priya Ramani said that she feels vindicated.

MJ Akbar on Wednesday resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs after he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Akbar on Monday had filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani who recently levelled charges of sexual misconduct against him as the #MeToo campaign raged in India.

He had accused Ramani of "wilfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously" defaming him and had sought her prosecution under the penal provision on defamation.

"The complainant (Akbar) also had a long career in journalism, he launched India's first weekly political news magazine...," the complaint had said and listed out defamatory imputations made by Ramani on social media against him.

Whilst it is apparent that the accused has resorted to a series of maliciously serious allegations which she is diabolically and viciously spreading in media, it is also apparent that false narrative against the complainant (Akbar) is being circulated in a motivated manner for the fulfilment of an agenda, the complaint had said.

It had termed as "scandalous" the allegations made by Ramani against Akbar and said "very tone and tenor" are ex-facie defamatory and they have not only damaged his goodwill and reputation in his social circle but also affected Akbar's reputation in the community and friends, family and colleagues and caused irreparable loss and tremendous distress.

