MJ Akbar resigns Live Updates: Congress spokesperson said that MJ Akbar should have resigned earlier. Several women have welcomed the resignation of MJ Akbar. Priya Ramani said that she feels vindicated.
MJ Akbar on Wednesday resigned as Minister of State for External Affairs after he faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and harassment.
Akbar on Monday had filed a private criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani who recently levelled charges of sexual misconduct against him as the #MeToo campaign raged in India.
He had accused Ramani of "wilfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously" defaming him and had sought her prosecution under the penal provision on defamation.
"The complainant (Akbar) also had a long career in journalism, he launched India's first weekly political news magazine...," the complaint had said and listed out defamatory imputations made by Ramani on social media against him.
Whilst it is apparent that the accused has resorted to a series of maliciously serious allegations which she is diabolically and viciously spreading in media, it is also apparent that false narrative against the complainant (Akbar) is being circulated in a motivated manner for the fulfilment of an agenda, the complaint had said.
It had termed as "scandalous" the allegations made by Ramani against Akbar and said "very tone and tenor" are ex-facie defamatory and they have not only damaged his goodwill and reputation in his social circle but also affected Akbar's reputation in the community and friends, family and colleagues and caused irreparable loss and tremendous distress.
Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 18:07 PM
18:07 (IST)
Glad MJ Akbar resigned, says former Indian foreign secretary Nirupama Rao
18:04 (IST)
Timely course correction, says journalist Sucheta Dalal
17:53 (IST)
Author Swati Chaturvedi reacts
17:49 (IST)
Defamation case to be heard tomorrow
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal to hear defamation complaint of MJ Akbar against journalist Priya Ramani in Patiala House Court Thursday, ANI reported.
17:45 (IST)
'Very big thanks to everyone who backed us,' says Mumbai Mirror editor Meenal Baghel
17:42 (IST)
'Stand by my story,' says UK-based journalist Ruth David
17:38 (IST)
'Courageous women forced Akbar out': AAP leader Atishi
17:24 (IST)
Right decision taken by MJ Akbar: Ramdas Athawale
17:23 (IST)
Criminal defamation case to be heard tomorrow
The Minister of State for External Affairs has accused Ramani—who had recently levelled charges of sexual misconduct against him as the #MeToo campaign raged in India—of "willfully, deliberately, intentionally and maliciously" defaming him and has sought her prosecution under the penal provision on defamation.
Hours after returning from a trip to Africa, Akbar had termed allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women as "false, fabricated and deeply distressing" and said he was taking appropriate legal action against them.
Akbar's name cropped up on social media when he was in Nigeria. The women, who accused Akbar of sexual harassment, included Priya Ramani, Ghazala Wahab, Shuma Raha, Anju Bharti and Shutapa Paul.
17:21 (IST)
Senior journalist Nidhi Razdan reacts on MJ Akbar's resignation:
17:19 (IST)
MJ Akbar should have resigned earlier: Congress spokesperson
"He should have resigned earlier. He was sitting in a position of power," ABP News quoted Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera as saying.
17:17 (IST)
NCW chairperson welcomes Akbar's resignation
"I welcome government’s decision, NCW also welcomes it. This is the right decision," News18 quoted NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma as saying.
17:15 (IST)
As women, we feel vindicated: Priya Ramani
17:10 (IST)
More power to women's rage: Barkha Dutt
17:06 (IST)
BJP should've asked MJ Akbar to step down: Suparna Sharma
"BJP should have taken a moral stand and asked MJ Akbar to step down. I am disappointed that did not happen," Suparna Sharma, one of the journalists who had leveled sexual assault allegations against MJ Akbar, told CNN-News18.
17:02 (IST)
MJ Akbar should withdraw his defamation case: Ghazala Wahab
"I think it's the right decision and it would be better if he withdraws his case," Ghazala Wahab, one of the journalists who had accused MJ Akbar of sexual harassment, told CNN-News18.
16:57 (IST)
Here is MJ Akbar's statement on his resignation: