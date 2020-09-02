Mizoram Board announces MBSE HSSLC compartmental exam result; check scores at mbse.edu.in

A total of 66 Arts students and 17 Science students had appeared for the compartmental exam conducted in August

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the Class 12 compartment result 2020 on its official website - mbse.edu.in. Students who have appeared for the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) compartmental exam can check the score on the official website.

A PDF document containing the marks of the students of Science, Commerce, and Arts streams has been uploaded on the website.

According to a report by Careers 360, board secretary Lalthangbika stated that students who find any discrepancy in the result can get it rectified as per the rules of the Board.

All the centre superintendents have been asked to collect the original mark sheets of their students from the Board's office.

According to Jagran Josh, the compartment exam was conducted earlier in the month of August. Sixty-six students from the Arts stream and 17 students from the Science stream had taken the exam.

To check their results, students will have to look for their names and roll numbers in the PDF file. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets handy.

Steps to check the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website - mbse.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the notification tab, click on the link that reads, "Results of HSSLC (Compartmental) Examination, 2020

Step 3: A PDF document will open on your screen.

Step 4: Scroll down or press Ctrl+F and enter your name or roll number to check your result.

Step 5: Download and take a print. In case of discrepancy, contact the Board.

Here's the direct link to check the result. The MBSE has announced the HSSLC exam results 2020 on 14 July. A total of 12,324 students had appeared in the exam.

https://www.firstpost.com/india/mbse-hsslc-result-2020-declared-mizoram-board-declares-class-12-results-on-official-website-mbse-edu-in-8592611.html