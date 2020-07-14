MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 DECLARED: Mizoram board declares Class 12 results on official website mbse.edu.in
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Date | This year, some MBSE class 12 board exams were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were then conducted between 1 and 3 July
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020 Date: The Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 exam results were declared by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) today (14 July, Tuesday).
Students can check their scores on the official website — mbse.edu.in.
The board secretary Lalthangbika was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “A total of 12,324 students who had appeared in the HSSLC exam will get their result on Tuesday. The result and the entire merit list will be available at the website — mbse.edu.in.”
This year, some MBSE class 12 board exams were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pending exams were then conducted between 1 and 3 July, reports said. The report added that the subjects for which exams had been pending were Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science, and Home Science.
How to check MBSE HSSLC class 12 2020 result:
Step 1: Log on to the official website — mbse.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the option for Mizoram HSSLC Result 2020
Step 3: Enter your exam roll number and other details
Step 4: Verify details against the hall ticket and submit
Step 5: The MBSE 12th Result scorecard will be displayed
Step 6: Download the scores and take a print out for future reference
A total of 7,026 students had registered for the pending exams earlier in July. Students were screened and advised to wash their hands before they entered the examination halls. The seating arrangement was made in such a manner as to ensure social distancing, PTI quoted a board official as saying.
Earlier, the state education department had decided to open schools from 16 July. However, the guidelines for partial lockdown in the state from 1 to 31 July issued on 30 June prohibited the opening of educational and training institutes till 31 July.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
RBSE Rajasthan 12th Science Result 2020 declared: Here’s how to check your scores via SMS
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, declared the Class 12 Science result 2020 today (Wednesday, 8 July) at 4 pm on rajresults.nic.in
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Alternative websites to check scores if jac.jharkhand.gov.in is unresponsive
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2020 Declared: Students may visit alternative platforms such as jharresults.nic.in as well as third party websites like examresults.net if official website is slow or unresponsive.
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 Date: West Bengal board to announce Class 10 results tomorrow at 10 am; check wbresults.nic.in
Once the results are declared, students can check their Madhyamik scores at the board's official website - wbresults.nic.in. This year, over 10.15 lakh students await the results of WBBSE 10th exam.