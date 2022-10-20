'Mission LiFE' will help in fighting climate crisis, says PM Modi in Gujarat's Kevadia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday launched the Mission LiFE movement in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar.

Envisaged by PM Modi, Mission LIFE is expected to be an India-led global mass movement that will nudge individual and collective action to protect and preserve the environment, said Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The issue of Climate change is being witnessed everywhere, our glaciers are melting, rivers are drying up… Mission LIFE will help in fighting climate crisis.”

“Some people prefer dropping AC temperatures to 17 degrees, this creates a negative impact on the environment. Use cycles while going to gyms, doing our bit to change our lifestyles can be of help to the environment,” added P Modi.

PM Modi further added, “A perception was created that climate change is merely a policy-related issue and that either govts or international institutions will take steps regarding it. But now, people are feeling the effects of climate change.”

“Reuse, reduce and recycling are part of India’s traditions and culture. We need to bring back these practices and work towards making sustainable choices,” said PM Modi.

Mission LiFE will be India’s signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms for showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with UN chief Guterres here.

The duo paid floral tributes at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia and the UN Secretary-General joined Prime Minister Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo, and tagline.

The visiting UN chief is on a three-day trip to India.

On Wednesday, Guterres met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and exchanged views on pressing global concerns and challenges in multilateralism.

With inputs from agencies

