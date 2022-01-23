Missing teenage boy from Arunachal found, China's PLA tells defence officials

On 19 January, Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that the youth had been abducted from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

On Sunday, China's Army informed Indian defence officials that the teenager that went missing from Arunachal Pradesh has been located, according to several media reports.

"The Chinese Army has communicated to us that they have found a missing boy from Arunachal Pradesh and the due procedure is being followed," said PRO Defence, Tezpur Lt Col Harshvardhan Pandey, as per ANI.

As per ANI, Indian Army had earlier contacted the People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return the boy.

PRO on 20 January had tweeted:

17 yr old youth Miram Tarom of #Zido #ArunachalPradesh was reportedly captured by #PLA across the LAC. On receipt of info, #IndianArmy imdtly contacted #PLA through #hotline. Assistance from #PLA has been sought to locate & return him as per protocol. pic.twitter.com/aq1Pv1K0RG — PRO Defence Tezpur (Assam/Arunachal Pradesh) (@ProAssam) January 20, 2022

He tweeted, "Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh."

Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ecKzGfgjB7 — Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) January 19, 2022

In his tweet, Gao had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army.

Gao also alleged that Taron's friend Johny Yaiying was also abducted. Gao said, "Taron's friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA."

Gao had said that informed Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard.

Former MP of Arunachal Ninong Ering had called the developments shocking and said “Chinese intrusion in our land must be checked".

Speaking to News18, Ering said: “The border is extensive and not guarded at places. Abduction and incursion is on and needs to be taken up seriously. We should make China realise and be aware of us."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also tweeted on the issue, saying India stood with the youth’s family.

This comes in the backdrop of India and China being engaged in a nearly two-year stand-off in eastern Ladakh.

In December, China had announced its standardised names for 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh which it claimed as “South Tibet.” China claims some 90,000 sq km of Arunachal Pradesh as its territory and calls it “Zangnan.”

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.

With input from agencies

