Miss India finalist Aishwarya Sheoran ranks 93 in UPSC exam; 197 women qualify in all

A graduate of Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, the former Miss India finalist said that she always wanted to be a civil servant and modelling was a hobby

Former Miss India finalist Aishwarya Sheoran has secured 93rd rank in the UPSC Civil Service Examination 2019. The official Twitter handle of the beauty pageant shared the news about her achievement.

According to the Twitter handle, the civil services had always been Sheoran's dream.

Sheoran was the Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016 and Freshface Delhi 2015 winner, it added in another tweet.

Aishwarya Sheoran, Femina Miss India 2016 finalist, Campus Princess Delhi 2016, Freshface winner Delhi 2015 made us immensely proud as she scored the All India Rank 93 in the Civil Services Examination. A huge congratulations to her on this achievement!#AishwaryaSheoran #CSE pic.twitter.com/SrDu4iK6T0 — Miss India (@feminamissindia) August 4, 2020

According to Indian Express, Sheoran was a head girl in her school and an active member of the debate society in college. She said that href="https://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/meet-former-miss-india-finalist-who-cracked-upsc-civil-services-got-93rd-rank-upsc-gov-in-6540862/" target="_blank">modelling was a hobby for her.

According to The Print, the former Miss India finalist's father is a colonel in the Indian Army. She completed her Class 10 and Class 12 in Delhi and graduated from Delhi’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, it added.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result of civil services examination 2019 on 4 August. Pradeep Singh was the overall topper while Pratibha Verma is the topper among women candidates.

A total 829 aspirants were recommended for appointment this year. The civil services written examination was conducted in September last year. The interviews were held earlier this year.

According to PTI, as many as 197 women are among the 829 candidates who have qualified in the prestigious civil services examination 2019, officials said on Wednesday.

The number of successful women candidates is slightly more than in the 2018 civil services exam.

In percentage terms, 23.7 percent women have qualified the test this time.