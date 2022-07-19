Miscreants should be dealt with strictly: Yogi on Lulu Mall controversy
In his first response on the Lulu Mall controversy, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that some people were making unnecessary remarks and staging demonstrations to vitiate the atmosphere.
He asked the Lucknow administration to take strict action against those attempting to spread communal tension and nuisance.
"Some are making unnecessary remarks and staging demonstrations to obstruct movement of people. Lucknow administration must take the matter very seriously. Miscreants attempting to create such nuisance should be dealt with strictly," he said.
Some are making unnecessary remarks & staging demonstrations, to obstruct movement of people. Lucknow admin must take the matter very seriously. Miscreants attempting to create such nuisance should be dealt with strictly: UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Lulu Mall controversy, yesterday pic.twitter.com/YkLWvFw2Ve
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 19, 2022
A controversy erupted after a video showing a group of people offering namaz at the mall surfaced on social media. Police lodged an FIR under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code against them.
The controversy followed objection from a right-wing outfit, which sought permission from the authorities concerned to recite the Hanuman Chalisa there, but was declined.
The chief minister also asked the administration to ensure no religious activity is allowed to hinder traffic movement and that there is no display of fire arms in religious yatras and processions.
"Roads are for people to commute. No religious programmes should be allowed to hinder the traffic. Clear directives have been issued in this regard, and it should be strictly followed with zero tolerance," the chief minister said.
With inputs from agencies
