The birth anniversary of the brilliant poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan, also known by his pen name “Ghalib”, is marked on 27 December each year. He remains a celebrated and revered poet not just in India, but across the whole world. Mirza Ghalib was born in 1797 in Agra’s Kala Mahal, which was then under Mughal rule. Ghalib used to write in Urdu and Persian languages. However, he is remembered for his couplets or shayaris that he had written in Urdu. It is believed that Ghalib begun writing poetry when he was 11 years old. He was also appointed as the tutor of Bahadur Shah Zafar II and later, his eldest son Prince Fakhr-ud Din Mirza.

Ghalib used to write about everything under the sun, ranging from romance to the events unfolding around him. In 1850, the last Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar gave him the title of “Dabir-ul-Mulk”, which is similar to nobility.

Here are 20 famous couplets written by the Mughal era Urdu poet:

Dil-e-naadaan tujhe huaa kya hai? Aakhir iss dard kee dawa kya hai?

Ishq ne Ghalib nikamma kar diya… Varna ham bhi aadmi the kaam ke.

Aage aati thi hal-e-dil pe hansi… Ab kisi baat par nahi aati.

Aah ko chaahiye ik ‘umr asar hone tak…Kaun jeeta hai teri zulf ke sar hone tak.

Ishq se tabiyat ne zeest ka maza paaya…Dard ki dawa payee dard be dawa paaya.

Yeh na thi hamari qismat ke visaal-e-yaar hota…Agar aur jeete rehte yehi intezaar rehta.

Aashiqi sabr-talab aur tamanna betaab….Dil kaa kyaa rang karoon khoon-e jigar hone tak.

Ishq par zor nahin hai ye woh aatish, ‘Ghalib’….Jo lagaaye na lage, aur bujhaaye na bane.

Hamko unse wafa ki hai ummeed…Jo naheen jaante wafa kya hai.

Unke dekhne se jo aa jaati hai muh par raunaq….woh samajhte hai ke beemaar ka haal achchha hai.

Dil hii to hai na sang-o-Khisht dard se bhar na aaye kyun.…Roenge ham hazaar baar koii hamen sataaye kyun.

Mohabbat mein nahi hai farq jeene aur marne ka….Usi ko dekh kar jeetey hain jis kaafir pe dam nikle.

Ishrat-e-qatra hai dariyā meñ fanā ho jaanā….Dard kā had se guzarnā hai davā ho jaanā.

Jī dhūñdtā hai phir vahī fursat ki raat din….baithe raheñ tasavvur-e-jānāñ kiye hue.

Kitne shīrīñ haiñ tere lab ki raqīb….gāliyāñ khā ke be-mazā na huā.

āshiq huuñ pa māshūq-farebī hai mirā kaam….majnūñ ko burā kahtī hai lailā mire aage.

Aage aatī thī hāl-e-dil pe hañsī….ab kisī baat par nahīñ aatī.

Na thā kuchh to ḳhudā thā kuchh na hotā to ḳhudā hotā….Duboyā mujh ko hone ne na hotā maiñ to kyā hotā.

be-ḳhudī be-sabab nahīñ ‘ġhālib’….kuchh to hai jis kī parda-dārī hai.

haiñ aur bhī duniyā meñ suḳhan-var bahut achchhe…. kahte haiñ ki ‘ġhālib’ kā hai andāz-e-bayāñ aur.

