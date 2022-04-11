Minor's gang rape, death in West Bengal: Impose emergency in state, demands Suvendu Adhikari
On 5 April, a 14-year-old girl died after she was gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The deceased's family accused the son of a TMC panchayat leader in the case
Kolkata: Amid a row over the gang rape and death of a minor in West Bengal's Nadia, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said Article 355 of the Indian Constitution should be imposed in the state.
Article 355 of the Constitution deals with an emergency provision by which the Centre can intervene and protect a state against external aggression or internal disturbance.
"Rule 355 should be imposed in West Bengal. The situation is very bad here. I met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought a probe into the gang rape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia. I will meet the family of the deceased tomorrow," said Adhikari.
The West Bengal Leader of Opposition called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday to discuss the issue.
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called for a 12-hour strike in Ranaghat today, seeking justice for the deceased minor.
On 5 April, a 14-year-old girl died after she was gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The deceased's family accused the son of a TMC panchayat leader in the case.
A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.
Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said the state child commission will investigate the Nadia minor rape and murder case.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mamata Banerjee forgets West Bengal leads in political murders, ahead of UP, Gujarat, MP, Bihar
As per crime statistics maintained by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), West Bengal accounts for the maximum number of people killed under political murders
Democracy being 'murdered' under Mamata Banerjee's rule in West Bengal, alleges BJP
Violence in Birbhum has sparked national outrage, with West Bengal's main opposition party BJP demanding President's rule in the state
Explained: Why West Bengal is seeing red over Mamata Banerjee’s blue-and-white school uniform dress code
Educationists and politicians have opposed the West Bengal chief minister's move, saying that each school has its own legacy. They also are of the opinion that adding the Biswa Bangla logo to the uniform is an attempt to politicise educational institutions