BSF inspector, 5-year-old girl killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

A five-year-old girl and a Border Security Force (BSF) inspector were killed and several others injured in intensified mortar shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Four other BSF jawans were also injured in the shelling, reported ANI. Poonch deputy commissioner Rahul Yadav was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times that educational institutions in Shahpur area along the LoC have been ordered to remain closed as a "precautionary measure".

Schools falling in shelling range of Shahpur, Mendhar, Kerni, Qasba also remained closed on Monday.

The shelling took place in Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch.

The incident comes only two days after a civilian received injuries in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Saturday night in Poonch's Mendhar area. Pakistan had earlier violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of the state on Tuesday.

Monday's incident also comes two days before BJP president Amit Shah is to address rallies in Udhampur and Sunderbani.

With inputs from agencies

