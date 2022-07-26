Minor girl kidnapped, gang-raped for three months in Jharkhand

The accused have been identified as Mantosh, Vishnu Kumar and Manoj Kumar, while the girl -- a Class 9 student -- stated in FIR that she did not know them personally

Bokaro: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, locked in a room, beaten up and gang-raped for nearly three months, police said on Monday.

According to a report in TOI, the victim's family filed a complaint with the local women police station on 20 April, a day after she went missing. However, the police did not take them seriously and asked them to wait till she comes back, the report said.

"After an FIR was lodged against the three accused, an investigation has started. The medical examination of the girl will be conducted and her statement will also be recorded before the court soon," DSP (city) Kuldeep Kumar said.

A case has been registered under different Sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while the search is on to nab the culprits.

According to the report, the girl went for shopping on 19 April and while returning, the three accused dragged her into an autorickshaw, tied a cloth to her mouth and took her to a house in Telidih.

On 19 July, a woman living in the neighbourhood saw the girl and broke the lock, letting her escape.

