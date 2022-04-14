MHA designates Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, released in exchange for over hostages in 1999 IC 814 hijack, a terrorist

Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, founder and chief commander of Al Umar Mujahideen, has been designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday designated Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, founder and chief commander of Al Umar Mujahideen, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Zargar, aged 52 years, was one of the terrorists released in Kandhar of Afghanistan in exchange for over 150 hostages of the Indian Airlines flight 814 which was hijacked in December 1999.

The Indian government banning Zargar comes amid reports that he had been affiliated with Jammu-Kashmir Liberation Front, the outfit headed by Yasin Malik. It is believed that Zargar had gone to Pakistan for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training.

A report by ToI mentioned Home Ministry saying that Zargar has been running campaigns from Pakistan to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He also had a major role in several terror crimes including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, planning and execution of terrorist attacks and terror funding, said the home ministry.

Who is Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar

On December 24, 1999, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, and two other terrorists - JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar and Omar Sheikh of Harkat-ul-Ansar - were released in Kandhar of Afghanistan, in exchange for over 150 hostages of the Indian Airlines Flight 814. The Kathmandu-Delhi plane had 178 passengers and 11 crew members on board.

Zargar was then lodged in Kote Balwal jail in Jammu. After his release in 1999, nobody knows his whereabouts. As per reports, police said had earlier informed that Zargar was in Pakistan at a "safe place".

A report by Hindustan Times said, in June 2019, two terrorists from Zargar-led Al Umar Mujahideen had attacked a Road Opening party of CRPF in South Kashmir's Anantnag. Five CRPF personnel were killed and several others were injured in the terrorist attack.

The terrorist group Al Umar Mujahideen is defunct for several years now.

