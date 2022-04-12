Ministry of Education seeks report from JNU on students' clash on Ram Navami

The Education Ministry on Monday took note of unrest in Jawaharlal Nehru University and asked the administration to submit details of the entire incident

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has sought a report from Jawaharlal Nehru University in connection with the clash between students that took place on the occasion of Ram Navami on April 10.

The education ministry on Monday took note of unrest in Jawaharlal Nehru University and had asked the administration to submit details of the entire incident, according to sources.

Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unidentified people in a case of violence inside the JNU campus that resulted in the injuries of six students. The JNU administration said that no violence will be tolerated on campus and warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony on campus.

On Sunday, a scuffle between two student groups was reported at JNU allegedly over-serving of non-veg food during Ram Navami. The police on Monday registered a case under Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.