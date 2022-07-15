Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday said that India and China should avoid military conflicts and resolve their border disputes through talks and peaceful means.

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Friday said that India and China should avoid military conflicts and resolve their border disputes through peaceful means.

#WATCH India & China, the 2 populated neighbours should resolve this problem through talks & peaceful means...use of military force is outdated: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on the expansionist policy of the Chinese side in Ladakh. He was leaving from Jammu for Leh. pic.twitter.com/X00ASzrnzn — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

After spending a night in Jammu on Thursday, he was leaving for Leh on Friday morning as part of his visit to Ladakh where he is likely to spend over a month.

The Dalai Lama had arrived in Jammu to a warm welcome by his followers who turned up in large numbers despite heavy rains. This was his first visit outside Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh in the last two years.

The spiritual leader's visit to Ladakh is expected to rile China further as it comes amid the lingering military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at several friction points in eastern Ladakh.

On Thursday, the Dalai Lama said more and more people in China are beginning to realise that he is not seeking "independence" but meaningful autonomy and preservation of the Tibetan Buddhist culture.

Advocating resolution to all disputes through dialogue, he asserted that all human beings are equal and they need to rise above the narrow-minded approach of "my nation, my ideology" which is the main trigger for fights among people.

"Some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist and a reactionary and always criticize me. But now, more Chinese are realising that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence and only wishing China (to give) meaningful autonomy (to Tibet) and (ensure) preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture," the 87-year-old spiritual leader told reporters.

Asked about China's objection to his visit, the Dalai Lama said, "This is usual. The Chinese people are not objecting... more and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. Some of their scholars are realising that Tibetan Buddhism is very scientific. Things are changing."

The Dalai Lama, whose real name is Tenzin Gyatso, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1989 and is feted worldwide for his advocacy of independence for Tibet and other causes.

Earlier this month, Beijing criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for greeting the Dalai Lama on his 87th birthday, saying India should stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China's internal affairs. However, India rejected China's criticism and asserted that it is a consistent policy to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest of the country.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.