Militants shoot dead 35-year-old social activist in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; investigation underway

Militants shot dead a social activist on Saturday at a central location in North Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla city, according to reports.

News18 identified the victim as Arjumand Hussain Bhat. A chemist by profession, Bhat is assumed to be around 35 years old and is a resident of Khwajabag in Baramulla. Bhat was known locally as "Raju Mistiri".

The activist was seriously injured in the shooting after reports say militants forcefully entered his shop, located at Baramulla's Main Chowk. He succumbed to his injuries while on the way to the hospital.

What a tragic news. Gunman entered the shop of this man, Arjumand Hussain Bhat, also a social activist, in the main Chowk of Baramulla and killed him. pic.twitter.com/nPxeUwJaIf — Sameer Yasir (@sameeryasir) March 30, 2019

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the murder, and security has been heightened in the region.

The shooting comes on the same day a blast occurred in a car on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway at Ramban's Banihal area, near a bus of the Central Reserve Police Force.

