Car explosion near CRPF convoy on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Banihal; 1 bus damaged but no casualties reported

A blast occurred in a car on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The incident took place in Ramban's Banihal area, reports said. A CRPF bus was near the Santro car, however, no casualties were reported. The car driver has escaped, according to a Times Now report.

CRPF sources were quoted by ANI as saying that prima facie blast in the car seemed to be a cylinder explosion. They also said that since the CRPF convoy was at a significant distance from the explosion site, the incident does not appear to be an attack. Investigations are underway.

J&K: More visuals from Banihal, Ramban where an explosion occurred in a car. CRPF sources say 'prima facie blast in the car seems to be a cylinder explosion, CRPF convoy was at a significant distance from explosion site, does not appear to be an attack. Investigations on.' pic.twitter.com/u7pN6ckaFy — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2019

The incident comes a month after the deadly Pulwama terror attack which was conducted in a similar fashion. A Jaish-e-Mohammad operative rammed an explosives-laden car into a bus which was part of a CRPF convoy travelling on the Jammu-Srinagar highway on 14 February. At least 40 personnel lost their lives in the incident.

Saturday's incident also comes less than a month after a blast at a busy bus stand in Jammu that killed one person and injured several others.

