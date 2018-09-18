Militants hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama; one personnel injured

Militants attacked a joint party of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and SOG (The Special Operations Group) personnel with grenades in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Tuesday.

The grenade, however, didn't explode. One security personnel was injured in the cross-firing between the militants and the security forces, according to ANI. The firing began in retaliation after terrorists hurled a grenade. The incident took place at about 1.30 am on Tuesday at the camp of 183 battalion of CRPF in the area.

According to News18, the militants are hiding in the same village after the attack and search operations are underway.

In a similar incident, militants on Monday shot a Territorial Army soldier, who had gone home to grieve the death of his son in a road accident a few days ago, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the month, terrorists had hurled grenade at the CRPF party at Sangrama crossing in Sopore area injuring three security force personnel and one civilian.