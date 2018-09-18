Territorial Army soldier mourning sons death shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar: Militants on Monday shot dead a Territorial Army soldier, who had gone home to grieve the death of his son in a road accident a few days ago, in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The militants barged into the house of Mukhtar Ahmad Malik at Churat in Kulgam and shot at him from a close range, a police official said. The official said Malik, a soldier in the Territorial Army, died on the spot.

An Army official said Lance Naik Malik was on leave to perform the last rites of his son, who died in a road accident few days ago. "The Corps Commander and all ranks condole the death of Malik, who was killed in a dastardly act by the terrorists today at his native village," the official said.

He said the Army "stands in solidarity with the martyr's family and assures full support at this hour of grief and in future".