Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered from a terrorist, police said.
A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said.
The police further informed that one security personnel was injured in the operation.
#WATCH | One terrorist killed in an encounter in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. A search operation is underway in the area.
(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/1OIdeTyEMc
— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2023
“01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
#KulgamEncounterUpdate: 01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification & affliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/f2AdOK0nqa
— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) June 26, 2023
Earlier this month, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. According to officials, the encounter was reported in Dassal forest area of the district.
