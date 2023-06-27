A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said.

The police further informed that one security personnel was injured in the operation.

“01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. According to officials, the encounter was reported in Dassal forest area of the district.

