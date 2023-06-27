India

Militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered from a terrorist, police said.

FP Staff June 27, 2023 09:01:21 IST
Representational Image. ANI

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, officials said.

The police further informed that one security personnel was injured in the operation.

“01 local #terrorist neutralised. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating material including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier this month, a terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. According to officials, the encounter was reported in Dassal forest area of the district.

