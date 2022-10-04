New Delhi: A 28-year-old migrant worker from Nadia district of West Bengal has been arrested for raping a minor girl in Kottayam, Kerala, and impregnating her. The accused, identified as Ranjith Rajoyar, had also threatened to kill the girl’s 2-year-old sibling if the incident was revealed to anyone.

As per reports, the accused was residing near the victim’s house in Kerala and the first assault took place about six months ago. He went to the house of the 13-year-old victim when her parents had left for work.

After reaching her home, the man sent the victim’s 8-year-old brother to buy juice. He then pounced on the minor girl and when she resisted, he threatened to kill her 2-year-old brother by putting a knife on his neck.

In fear, the girl surrendered herself. The accused later threatened the minor that he would kill her brother if she reveals the incident to anyone.

The man molested the girl on several occasions later and the girl bore the torture in fear. When she complained of stomach pain, she was taken to a doctor and found to be pregnant. She then told the entire assault that she had undergone to her mother.

The parents of the minor lodged a complaint with the police who started the investigation into the matter. Soon after the police reached the neighbourhood, the accused fled from the place.

The police then traced his movements and arrested him from West Bengal. He was remanded and produced before the court.

