MHT CET Result 2019 Declared Updates: Maharashtra CET result released; Priyant Jain, Kimaya Shikarkhane, Siddhesh Agarwal top

Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT CET) 2019 Date and Time Latest Updates: The MHT CET result has been declared on the official website. This year, at least four lakh students registered for the exam, which is a five percent dip from the number of registrations in 2018, reports said.
Priyant Jain and Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year with a score of 99.98 percent.
Candidates who qualify and meet the required eligibility criteria will be called in for the counselling session and will be allowed to participate in the admission process at the different participating institutes.
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the result for the state-level MAH CET 2019 examinations today (Tuesday, 4 June). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores for the MHT CET through the official website mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in.
Earlier this month, State CET cell authorities had released the answer key, the question paper and candidates' responses.
Candidates had the opportunity to raise objection over them till 18 May after paying a prescribed fee of Rs 1,000, plus the necessary service charges as applicable for each objection that they raise.
How to download MHT CET 2019 result:
Step 1: Visit the official website – mhtcet2019.dtemaharashtra.gov.in
Step 2:On the homepage click on 'MHT CET 2019 Result'
Step 3: On a new page click on the result link for the exam. (The link is likely to be available around 5 pm tomorrow)
Step 4: The MHT CET 2019 result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates who qualify and meet the required eligibility criteria will be called in for the counselling session and will be allowed to participate in the admission process at the different participating institutes.
About Maharashtra common entrance test (MHT CET) 2019:
MHT CET is common entrance test for admission to first year of full time degree courses of technical courses (Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Pharm D), Agriculture Courses and Fisheries Science/Dairy Technology courses under MAFSU for the academic year 2019-2020.
Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 15:29:57 IST
