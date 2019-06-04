MHT CET Result 2019 Declared: Priyant Jain, Kimaya Shikarkhane, Siddhesh Agarwal top exam with 99.98%

MHT CET Result 2019 Declared| The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the result for the state-level MAH CET 2019 examinations today (Tuesday, 4 June) around 1 pm. Priyant Jain and Kimaya Shikarkhane of Mumbai and Siddhesh Agarwal from Amravati have emerged as the MHT CET toppers of this year with a score of 99.98 percent.

Students are advised to keep checking the official website at regular intervals to check and download their scores. Candidates who had appeared for the examination will be able to check their MHT CET scores through the official websites: mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in or cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET exam was held from 2 May to 13 May and over 4 lakh candidates had registered for it.

In 2018, Ahmednagar’s Aditya Abhang was declared the topper of the entrance exam for admission to engineering colleges in the state as he scored 195 out of 200 marks. Kadam Abhijit Uddhavrao topped in the PCB category with a score of 188 marks. Only 257 students cleared the exam in the PCM category, for which the cutoff score was 176, while 277 students of PCMB category cleared the exam by scoring in the same range.

Last year the scores were declared on 2 June.

Below is the step-by-step procedure on how students can check their results through the official website of the board:

Steps to check and download the MHT CET 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage click on 'MHT CET 2019 Result'

Step 3: On a new page click on the result link for the exam.

Step 4: The MHT CET 2019 result will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out for future reference.

Those candidates who qualify and meet the required eligibility criteria will be called in for the counselling session and will be allowed to participate in the admission process at the different participating institutes.