MHT CET Counselling 2021: CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment result to be out today; check details here

The first round of provisional seat allotment of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Counselling 2021 will be out today, 3 December for BE/BTech courses. Candidates can check and download their MHT CET CAP round 1 provisional seat allotment by visiting the official website of MHT CET - https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Aspirants can follow these steps to check provisional allotment result

Visit the MHT CET's official website - https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

On the homepage, click on ‘BE/BTech’ link available below the undergraduate course

A new page will appear. Login using the requisite details to access the CAP Round 1 results

The provisional allotment result will appear on the screen

Check and download the MHT CET CAP Round 1 provisional allotment result

Keep a hard copy of the MHT CET provisional seat allotment result for future need

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had released the MHT CET final merit list for both Maharashtra and all India aspirants on 29 November. The process of online submission and option confirmation of CAP Round 1 was done between 28 and 30 November on the basis of the merit list.

Aspirants can accept the allotted seat from 4 to 7 December by logging in to the portal and accepting the declaration that all details provided by them to the authorities were correct. Applicants who accept the seat and make the MHT CET fee payment will not be eligible to participate in further rounds of counselling.

The process of admission confirmation, fee payment and reporting to the allotted educational institute after CAP Round 1 will take place from 4 December to 5 pm on 7 December.

Candidates must note that the fee payment is mandatory within the stipulated deadline. Those who do not pay the fee would be barred from the other rounds as well.

Check the MHT CET counselling schedule here: https://fe2021.mahacet.org/StaticPages/frmImportantDates?did=1036

The Cell will release the CAP Round II provisional vacant seat list on 8 December.

The result of MHT CET 2021 was declared on 28 October. The State CET Cell conducted the counselling process for MHT CET online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more updates, candidates are advised to check the official website of MAHA CET on regular basis.

