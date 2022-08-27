Candidates who have registered for the re-exam can download their admit cards from the official website

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card of MHT CET 2022 for the PCM and PCB re-exam. Candidates who have registered for the re-exam can download their admit cards from the official website. The re-exam will be held on 29 August 2022. The re-exam of MHT CET 2022 is conducted for the candidates who failed to register previously for the entrance exam due to technical error, heavy rain, and other reasons. Candidates can see and download their re-exam admit cards with their application number and date of birth. Candidates are required to report to the exam center as per the timings written on the admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Step 1. After landing on the homepage of the official website, click on the admit card link.

Step 2. A new page will open up. You will be asked to type in the application number and date of birth. Do that and submit.

Step 3. You will be able to see the admit card on your screen.

Step 4. Download the hall ticket, and print it out for future reference.

Important points:

Candidates are required to carry MHT CET 2022 admit card with a valid photo identity proof to the exam center. Candidates need to reach the examination center at least 2 hours before the starting of the exam. You should keep 3-4 extra copies of the admit as a backup for the day of exam. Don’t carry any personal items to the examination center which are not allowed. If the candidates find any error in the admit card of MHT CET, then they should contact the exam conducting officials as soon as possible. They should submit the correction form in the specified format and attach the supporting documents to back up their claims. Candidates appearing for the re-exam should keep in mind that their second attempt will be considered for counting their score, and not the first attempt. Candidates who have applied for the re-exam, but do not want to appear for it, their previous attempt will be considered for counting the score.

