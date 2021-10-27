MHT CET 2021: Results to be released at 7 pm today; here's how to check

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their result at cetcell.mahacet.org

The results of the PCM (Physics Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) streams of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will declared at 7 pm today, 27 October, by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant confirmed the news, adding that the results will be available on the website https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org/. The results will also be available on the website https://cetcell.mahacet.org/,

https://twitter.com/samant_uday/status/1453268412407373825

Steps to check MHT CET 2021 scorecards:

― Visit the official website at https://mhtcet2021.mahacet.org/

― Click on the link for the PCB or PCM results

― Enter the required details to login to the MHT CET portal

― The MHT CET 2021 scorecard will appear on your screen

― Check your MHT CET result and download a copy for use in the future

The MHT CET 2021 will normalise the scores of the candidates as the exam was conducted in multiple shifts. According to NDTV, the percentile score would indicate the percentage of candidates who have scored lower than or equal to the particular percentile in the MHT CET. The marks obtained by applicants between the lowest and highest scores would also be “converted to appropriate percentiles”.

The percentile scores would be calculated up to seven decimal places, to minimise tied scores and bunching effects among the applicants.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the MHT CET 2021 counselling schedule after the results are announced. The registration for the counselling process will be done in a phased manner to allow students to gain admission to their preferred courses and institutes.

The MHT CET 2021 was held from 20 September to 1 October, with a re-examination on 9 and 10 October being held for those applicants whose areas were affected by rainfall.

The provisional answer key of the MHT CET 2021 PCB and PCM streams had been released on 11 October, with applicants getting the opportunity to challenge the answer key till 13 October.