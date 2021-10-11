The answer key will be provisional and candidates can raise objections, the window for which will be open on 12 and 13 October

The answer key of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2021 will be released today, 11 October by the government of Maharashtra. Once released, registered candidates can check and access the answer key by visiting the official websites, cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Along with the answer key, the state government will also release the question paper and candidates' responses for all sessions today. Applicants can download all the mentioned documents by logging in on the portal and entering their credentials such as application number and date of birth.

The MHT CET answer key for both groups, PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) will be made available to students. However, the CET cell said that the answer key will be provisional and candidates can raise objections accordingly, the window for which will be open on 12 and 13 October.

Here are the steps to download the MHT CET answer key 2021:

- Visit the official website of MHT CET, cetcell.mahacet.org

- Click on the link that reads ‘Login’ on the homepage

- Fill in the required credentials

- The answer key for MHT CET will be displayed on the screen

- Download, printout and save the MHT CET answer key 2021 for future reference

The results for MHT CET 2021 will be announced on or before 28 October. The entrance exam was conducted between 20 September and 10 October. A re-examination was also conducted on 9 and 10 October for students who were unable to take the exam due to heavy rains.

The MHT CET is conducted for admission to Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, and allied courses in the participating institutions of Maharashtra. Once candidates qualify for the exam, they have to attend the counselling process to secure a seat and get their final admission.